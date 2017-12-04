Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Limited opportunities in win
Ekeler carried the ball four times for 19 yards and also caught two of his three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Browns
Ekeler was efficient with his limited opportunities, yet again posting a higher yards-per-carry average (4.8) then starter Melvin Gordon (4.1), but the lack of total touches ultimately doomed his day in terms of fantasy value. As it has been for the majority of the season, the explosive backup is merely a depth option for owners so long as Gordon is healthy.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Totals 70 yards in win•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Scores in garbage time•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Scores two touchdowns in loss•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Plays in 17 snaps on offense•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Registers another touchdown•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Little impact in win•
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...