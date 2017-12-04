Ekeler carried the ball four times for 19 yards and also caught two of his three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Browns

Ekeler was efficient with his limited opportunities, yet again posting a higher yards-per-carry average (4.8) then starter Melvin Gordon (4.1), but the lack of total touches ultimately doomed his day in terms of fantasy value. As it has been for the majority of the season, the explosive backup is merely a depth option for owners so long as Gordon is healthy.