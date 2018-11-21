Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Limited participant in practice
Ekeler (neck) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times suggested Ekeler may have gotten dinged up near the end of Sunday's loss to the Broncos, but finding the exact point during the game remains unclear. The injury doesn't appear to be overtly serious, but more information regarding the running back's status should arrive in the coming days.
