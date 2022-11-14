Ekeler carried the ball six times for 24 yards and caught seven of his 12 targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers.

The Chargers tried to limit the 49ers' effective pass rush by checking it down to Ekeler, and while the dual-threat running back did snare a handful of them, there just wasn't much opportunity to make yards after the catch. Sunday also saw the end of Ekeler's five-game touchdown streak as the Chargers curiously opted to throw in the majority of the red-zone plays. It should get a bit easier next week as the Chargers take on the Chiefs in a pivotal divisional battle.