Ekeler (hand) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, sporting a large cast over his broken left hand, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Judging by the size of the cast, Ekeler presumably will be limited to special teams if he's cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Jets. His role as a passing-down back is out of the question, and it also appears he'd have difficulty taking handoffs. Branden Oliver will serve as the top backup to Melvin Gordon, who could get a few extra targets with Ekeler out of the backfield rotation.