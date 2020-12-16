Ekeler (quad) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Raiders after being listed as limited on Tuesday and Wednesday's practice reports, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The same applies to wideouts Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back), with the trio's Week 15 status slated to be confirmed upon the release of the Chargers' inactives prior to Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff. While it would surprise us if Ekeler didn't play, if he ends up limited or out, Kalen Ballage and Justin Jackson would be next up for the team's carries.