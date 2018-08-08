Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Listed with second stringers
Ekeler is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Chargers' initial depth chart, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
As expected, Ekeler gets the nod over rookie seventh-round pick Justin Jackson, who is in danger of missing Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury. Even if Jackson were to return in short order, Ekeler would still be a clear favorite for the backup job, coming off a rookie season with 5.5 yards per carry, 10.3 yards per catch and five touchdowns on only 74 touches. Melvin Gordon is locked in as the workhorse for early downs, but he may cede a few more snaps to Ekeler in passing situations this season.
