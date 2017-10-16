Ekeler carried the ball once for one yard and also recorded one catch for eight yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.

It was the Melvin Gordon show Sunday, as the star running back ran rampant over the Raiders defense to the tune of 150 total yards and two touchdowns. As a result, Ekeler saw very little action, totaling just seven snaps on offense. So long as Branden Oliver (hamstring) remains out, Ekeler is the prime handcuff to Gordon.