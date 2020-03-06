Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Locked up by Chargers
The Chargers have signed Ekeler to a four-year, $24.5 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ekeler's contract reportedly includes $15 million in guarantees. The dynamic dual-threat was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Chargers have opted to lock him up for the foreseeable future rather than simply bring him back on a one-year basis. The 24-year-old proved his every-down potential by shouldering the load during the first four games of the 2019 season, before Melvin Gordon's holdout came to an end, across which span he compiled 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in addition to 24 catches, 270 receiving yards and three scores. With Gordon set to test the open market when free agency kicks off March 18, it's conceivable that the Chargers could consider Ekeler as the top backfield option for the 2020 campaign. At the very least, he's a lock to handle a key role on offense.
