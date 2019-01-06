Ekeler (groin) rushed 11 times for 29 yards and brought in all four of his targets for 14 yards in the Chargers' 23-17 wild-card win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Ekeler shook off the groin issue that had him listed as questionable heading into the contest to put together an unremarkable but serviceable final line. The change-of-pace back essentially handled a normal workload, and his availability became even more valued when backfield mate Melvin Gordon had to exit the game for a time with a knee injury. Ekeler will now look to manage his physical condition carefully over the next week ahead of next Sunday's divisional-round clash against the Patriots.