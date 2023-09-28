Ekeler (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Ekeler, who has missed two straight games, was also limited Wednesday in his return to practice, with his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders to be determined. Per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com Ekeler noted after Wednesday's session that a return to action this weekend is a "possibility." Friday's final injury report will reveal Ekeler's Week 4 injury designation, but if there's any doubt about the soundness of his ankle heading into Sunday, the Chargers could opt to err on the side of caution and hold him out for another contest with a Week 5 bye on tap.