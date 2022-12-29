Ekeler (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

Given that Ekeler was also listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, the Chargers' top running back will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams. So far there's been nothing to suggest that Ekeler's Week 17 status is in danger, but it he's limited at all this weekend, Joshua Kelley would be next up for added backfield touches.

