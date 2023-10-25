Ekeler (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.

During this past Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Chiefs, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times noted that Ekeler was spotted limping off the field after a rushing attempt, but the running back was able to return to action and ended up logging 40 of 63 snaps on offense while carrying 14 times for 45 yards and catching one of his two targets for one yard. A full practice Wednesday sets the stage for Ekeler to continue to lead the Chargers backfield this weekend against the 2-5 Bears, with Joshua Kelley on hand to work in a complementary role.