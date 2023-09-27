Ekeler (ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday.
Ekeler didn't practice at all last week, so his return to the field Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion, is a positive indicator with regard to the running back's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Raiders. Ekeler will now have two more chances to upgrade to full participation, which he'd presumably need to do in order to avoid a Week 4 injury designation.
