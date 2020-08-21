Ekeler has shown impressive strength at training camp, holding his own in drills against linebackers, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ekeler may have a reputation as a scatback, but he's listed at a respectable 200 pounds and owns a career average of 4.8 yards per carry. He's in good position to build on last year's career high 132 carries, now sharing a backfield with Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley instead of Melvin Gordon. That's not to say Ekeler will be a 20-carry-a-game workhorse, but he does have some chance to match his volume from Weeks 1-4 last season -- 14.0 carries, 6.0 catches per game -- when Gordon was holding out.