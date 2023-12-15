Ekeler rushed five times for nine yards and brought in four of six targets for 29 yards in the Chargers' 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday night.

Ekeler's rumored usage downturn essentially came a game later than expected, with Isaiah Spiller outpacing him by 11 carries and Joshua Kelley logging five rush attempts as well. With Keenan Allen (heel) sidelined, Ekeler did finish tied for second in receptions and as the runner-up in targets, but the ineffectiveness with his season-low number of carries could mean he'll operate as more of a complementary option again in a Week 16 home matchup against the Bills on Saturday, Dec. 23.