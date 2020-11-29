Ekeler (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills, but the Chargers aren't planning on him filling a bell-cow role while he dresses for the first time since Week 4, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Ekeler is believed to be fully healthy again after missing two months with the serious hamstring injury, he only resumed practicing with the Chargers this week. With that in mind, the Chargers may be inclined to take a cautious approach with the 25-year-old, who played 65.1 percent of the team's offensive snaps and averaged 21 touches over his first three outings of the season before getting hurt. Top backup Kalen Ballage (ankle/calf) is inactive Sunday, so Joshua Kelley or Troymaine Pope will be the candidates to rotate in whenever Ekeler requires a breather. Ekeler should still see a robust enough workload to make for a reasonable starting option in most fantasy leagues.