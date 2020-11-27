Coach Anthony Lynn said Ekeler (hamstring) has "a chance" to be activated from injured reserve before Sunday's game at Buffalo, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers opened Ekeler's 21-day practice window this week, indicating he was close to completing his recovery from a left hamstring injury suffered Week 4. He's missed six games as a result, and the team will need to make a decision on whether or not he'll miss a seventh by Saturday afternoon. Even if he's able to play Sunday, it'll be interesting to see the breakdown of reps out of the backfield. Kalen Ballage (ankle) is questionable for the contest, so Ekeler has a chance to retake the No. 1 role right away if L.A. deems him to be ready for such a workload.