Ekeler (ankle) was officially listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday.

Ekeler also missed practice Wednesday due to a listed combination of an ankle injury and a personal issue, but on Thursday only his ankle issue was noted on the Chargers' practice report. What Ekeler is able to do during Friday's practice, if anything, will thus be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against the Titans. If he's limited or out this weekend, Joshua Kelley would be in line to see an expanded workload in Week 2.