Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Misses another practice
Ekeler (neck) did not practice Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Back-to-back missed sessions do not bode well for Ekeler's chances of playing Saturday against the Ravens, though his Week 16 status is of less import than it has been of late, with Melvin Gordon on track to return to action this weekend.
