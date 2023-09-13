Ekeler (ankle/personal) didn't practice Wednesday.

In addition to managing an ankle injury that he sustained during Week 1 action, Ekeler tended to a personal matter Wednesday. Added context regarding the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Titans will thus arrive no later than Thursday's practice. Joshua Kelley would be next up for the Chargers' backfield touches this weekend if Ekeler ends up out or limited at all this weekend.