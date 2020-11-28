Ekeler (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
This is an incredibly encouraging development, however coach Anthony Lynn hasn't exactly been adamant Ekeler would play even if he was activated. Perhaps accelerating the timeline is the status of Kalen Ballage (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but only managed to practice in limited fashion at any point throughout the week. Expect more clarity regarding Ekeler's playing time to emerge sometime in the lead up to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.