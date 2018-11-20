Ekeler carried the ball six times for 29 yards and also caught both of his targets for 40 yards in the 23-22 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Ekeler had three separate plays of 10 yards or longer, continuing to reprise his role as an explosive change of pace back. Given the second year player has seen just one game with more than 10 touches in the last six contests, he remains a fringe fantasy option, but his fantasy value would obviously take a substantial jump if Melvin Gordon were to miss any time.