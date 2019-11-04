Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Nearly totals 100 yards
Ekeler carried the ball 12 times for 70 yards and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards in the 26-11 win Sunday over the Packers.
While Ekeler ultimately saw teammate Melvin Gordon register two one-yard touchdowns, it was the former who was far more explosive Sunday, ripping off an average of 5.8 yards per carry compared to Gordon's four. Considering the Chargers never trailed, it was a bit of an odd game script for Ekeler, but the shifty back capitalized on a molasses-like Packers' linebacking corps, routinely cutting and knifing his way for additional yards after contact. This was the first game since Gordon's return from a contract holdout that the duo have each went over 40-plus total yards, so it should come as a genuine shock to see both combine for 202 yards. Most of the credit should go to the dreadfully bad Packers defense, but it's possible Ekeler and Gordon could have a similarly effective day next week against the Raiders.
