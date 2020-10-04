Ekeler (leg) was carted off the field during Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Ekeler was in significant pain and was unable to put any weight on his left leg after taking a first-quarter hit along the Chargers' sideline. The training staff looked at his left foot before taking him to the locker room. In Ekeler's stead, L.A. will count on Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson to man the backfield.