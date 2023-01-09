Ekeler rushed 11 times for 34 yards and secured all four targets for 36 yards in the Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Ekeler put together a largely pedestrian performance to close out the regular season, although of overriding importance was the fact he came out of the contest unscathed. Ekeler finished the 2022 regular season with three straight four-catch efforts to put the finishing touches on a 107-722-5 line through the air, and he also eclipsed the 900-yard mark on the ground for the second consecutive campaign. Ekeler is naturally slated to play a pivotal role in the Chargers' playoff fortunes beginning with next weekend's road wild-card road matchup against the Jaguars.