Ekeler (quad) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Ekeler was one of 12 players listed as "DNP" by the Chargers on Monday's estimate, so it won't be until the team takes the field for a standard practice that we'll get a handle on which players are in any danger of missing Thursday night's game against the Raiders. Ekeler logged 44 of a possible 73 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons, en route to carrying 15 times for 79 yards and catching all nine of his targets for 67 yards. Next up for backfield touches if he's limited at all or out in Week 15 are Kalen Ballage and Justin Jackson.
