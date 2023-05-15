Ekeler isn't present Monday for voluntary offseason workouts, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

As expected, with no progress reported since Ekeler requested and received permission in March to seek a trade. He wants an extension as he heads into the final season of a four-year contract that he's easily outplayed, and his trade request seems to be an acknowledgement that the Chargers are unlikely to give him the deal he wants. There's a possible holdout brewing with the first mandatory team activities only a few weeks away, though it's still possible the team changes its mind on contract terms or finds a trade partner willing to give up a lot for Ekeler. The Chargers don't have much else in their backfield, with returning reserves Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree thus far joined by only a pair of undrafted rookies (Elijah Dotson, Tyler Hoosman).