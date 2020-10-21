Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Ekeler (hamstring) will be back "later rather than sooner," Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ekeler remains without an official timetable to return from his hamstring injury, which Lynn called "very serious." The versatile running back will technically be eligible to return from IR as soon as the Chargers' Week 8 matchup in Denver, but Lynn's comments hint that he could be more likely to recover around the latter portion of his estimated four-to-six week rehab period. In the meantime, Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley will continue to spearhead Los Angeles' rushing attack.