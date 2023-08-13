Ekeler isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Rams, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ekeler is among a number of starters not suiting up for the Chargers' exhibition opener. With the team's top running back sidelined, all of Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree, Elijah Dotson and Tyler Hoosman can be expected to get some work out of the backfield. Ekeler's next opportunity for preseason action arrives Sunday, Aug. 20 against the Saints.