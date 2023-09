Ekeler (ankle) isn't expected to practice Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Ekeler, who was inactive in Week 2, also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and the running back's expected absence Friday clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings. If Ekeler remains out this weekend, Joshua Kelley would be in line to lead the Chargers' Week 3 backfield, with Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller in reserve.