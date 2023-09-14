Ekeler (ankle) wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Unless Ekeler fits in some work behind closed doors Thursday, he'll go down as a non-participant on the Chargers' practice report for the second day in a row. Though it's unclear whether the ankle injury or personal matter Ekeler is tending to has played a greater part in him sitting out practices thus far in Week 2, but in any case, his status for Sunday's game in Tennessee is murky at the moment. Joshua Kelley, who rushed for a career-high 91 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the Chargers' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, would be the next man up to serve as Los Angeles' lead back this weekend if Ekeler is unavailable.