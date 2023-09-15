Ekeler (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ekeler didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so his apparent absence from Friday's session is concerning. The Chargers' final injury report of the week will reveal the running back's official injury designation, but if Ekeler is limited or out Sunday against the Titans, Joshua Kelley would be in line to see added work in the Chargers' Week 2 backfield.