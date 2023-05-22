Ekeler wasn't present Monday for the first day of Los Angeles' organized team activities, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ekeler wanted an extension ahead of 2023 campaign, which is the final year under his current four-year contract, but with no progress made, he requested and was granted permission to seek a trade. However, he still remains with the Chargers following the draft, and it's becoming more likely he'll have to stick in Los Angeles for at least one more year before testing the open market in 2024. Despite the offseason antics, head coach Brandon Staley has remained steady and expects Ekeler to be present for the mandatory offseason workouts in June.