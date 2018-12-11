Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Not ready to practice
Ekeler (neck/concussion) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice.
After suffering a bruised nerve in his neck on an onside kick recovery attempt late in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Bengals, Ekeler entered the concussion protocol after developing symptoms of a head injury during Monday's team walk-through. Per Sam Fortier of The Athletic, the two injuries make it unlikely Ekeler is able to rally in time for Thursday's game in Kansas City, potentially leaving the Chargers perilously thin in the backfield. On a more fortunate note, workhorse Melvin Gordon (knee) returned to practice Tuesday in a limited fashion and is angling to return from a two-game absence, but if he can't gain clearance to play, seventh-round rookie Justin Jackson and undrafted free agent Detrez Newsome would be the lone available backs for Los Angeles.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: 'Not optimistic' for Week 15•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Held out of walk-through Monday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Viewed as day-to-day•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Aggravates neck injury•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Excels in Week 14, but injured late•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: May keep sharing work with Jackson•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answered to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...