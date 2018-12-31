Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Notches 58 yards, TD on Sunday
Ekeler posted eight rushes for 58 yards and one touchdown but didn't haul in his only target during Sunday's 23-9 victory in Denver.
Most of Ekeler's production came after Melvin Gordon's final touch early in the fourth quarter, including a 41-yard dash around right end and a one-yard TD on the same drive to put the game out of reach. Afterward, Gordon told Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com that he "tweaked" his ankle but expects to be fine for a wild-card game in Baltimore. The preceding could result in more first-team work than normal for Ekeler in the coming days, but he would take a back seat to an active Gordon in the do-or-die setting next weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...