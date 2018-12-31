Ekeler posted eight rushes for 58 yards and one touchdown but didn't haul in his only target during Sunday's 23-9 victory in Denver.

Most of Ekeler's production came after Melvin Gordon's final touch early in the fourth quarter, including a 41-yard dash around right end and a one-yard TD on the same drive to put the game out of reach. Afterward, Gordon told Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com that he "tweaked" his ankle but expects to be fine for a wild-card game in Baltimore. The preceding could result in more first-team work than normal for Ekeler in the coming days, but he would take a back seat to an active Gordon in the do-or-die setting next weekend.