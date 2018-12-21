Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Officially out for Week 16
The Chargers downgraded Ekeler from doubtful to out ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Ravens.
Coach Anthony Lynn essentially admitted Thursday that Ekeler wouldn't be able to play this week while he remained in the concussion protocol and was still dealing with weakness in his shoulder as a result of the neck injury, so the Chargers to decision to rule the running back out a day before the game hardly comes as a surprise. With Melvin Gordon (knee) set to return from a three-game absence, Ekeler would have been stuck in a change-of-pace role had he gained clearance to suit up. Instead, those duties will now fall to rookie Justin Jackson in Week 16.
