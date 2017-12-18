Ekeler (hand) will miss the rest of the season, Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports.

It isn't all that rare for someone to play with a broken hand, but it wouldn't make much sense for a running back, especially one like Ekeler who largely makes his living on passing downs. Branden Oliver will take over as the Chargers' No. 2 running back, potentially allowing Melvin Gordon to handle the majority of third-down work for the final two weeks of the season. Ekeler was impressive as an undrafted rookie in 14 games, taking 47 carries for 260 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns while catching 27 of 35 targets for 279 yards (8.0 per target) and another three scores. The efficient production should ensure that he enters training camp next year with a locked-in role spelling Gordon on passing downs. Ekeler should have plenty of time to recover before the start of the offseason program in April.