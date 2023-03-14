The Chargers have granted Ekeler permission to seek a trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The report notes that the running back's request stems from a lack of progress in discussions regarding a new contract. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Ekeler is slated to earn $6.25 million in 2023, the final portion of his current four-year, $24.5 million contract. It remains to be seen if Ekeler's request leads to a trade, or alternatively results in an extension from the Chargers, but either way, the star back appears to be angling for payday more in line with his high level of production.

