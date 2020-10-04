Ekeler is questionable to return to Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to a hamstring injury.

Considering Ekeler couldn't put any weight on his left leg, it's somewhat of a surprise that he may be able to reenter the Chargers' Week 4 contest. Having said that, however long Ekeler is sidelined, some combination of Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson will cover for him out of the backfield.

