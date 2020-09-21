Ekeler carried the ball 16 times for 93 yards and caught all four of his targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City.

While it was an impressive performance for Ekeler, it could have been bigger -- quarterback Justin Herbert ran in a four-yard TD, while Joshua Kelley also topped the century mark in scrimmage yards on 25 touches. The Chargers' backfield increasingly looks like a 1A/1B arrangement rather than Ekeler being entrusted with lead duties, but that could still lead to big numbers for both backs in Week 3 against a Panthers run defense that's already been lit up by Josh Jacobs and Leonard Fournette this season.