Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Plays in 17 snaps on offense
Ekeler carried the ball two times for eight yards and also caught a pass for 13 yards in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
No. 2 backup to start the season, Branden Oliver, actually saw the first snaps of any backup running back Sunday, failing to generate much of a push on two separate first quarter carries. That seemingly paved the way for Ekeler to sneak in his usual 20-or-so snaps, showing off his versatility by lining up as a wide receiver on multiple occasions throughout the game. If Melvin Gordon were ever to succumb to an injury, it seems likely Ekeler would receive an increase in usage, but whether or not the situation would develop into a backfield-by-committee approach remains to be seen.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Registers another touchdown•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Little impact in win•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tallies 28 total yards in win•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Ticketed for top backup duties Sunday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: In store for increased usage•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Records first career touchdown•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...