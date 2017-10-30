Ekeler carried the ball two times for eight yards and also caught a pass for 13 yards in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

No. 2 backup to start the season, Branden Oliver, actually saw the first snaps of any backup running back Sunday, failing to generate much of a push on two separate first quarter carries. That seemingly paved the way for Ekeler to sneak in his usual 20-or-so snaps, showing off his versatility by lining up as a wide receiver on multiple occasions throughout the game. If Melvin Gordon were ever to succumb to an injury, it seems likely Ekeler would receive an increase in usage, but whether or not the situation would develop into a backfield-by-committee approach remains to be seen.