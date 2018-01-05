Ekeler (hand) finished his rookie season with 47 carries for 260 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 27 receptions for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

It would have been interesting to see Ekeler's final numbers if not for a broken ring finger that forced the 22-year-old to essentially miss the final two games of the regular season. Given it took until Week 7 for the undrafted rookie free agent to see more than eight touches in a game, Ekeler's final statistics were pretty remarkable. With a small frame and relatively unheralded pedigree, Ekeler doesn't project to be anything more than a multi-faceted scatback in Los Angeles. But given the success of Danny Woodhead and Darren Sproles in the past, Ekeler could easily develop into a capable asset in points-per-reception leagues, even with Melvin Gordon around to siphon off the majority of the touches from the backfield.