Ekeler tallied 14 carries for 39 yards and also registered nine receptions (10 targets) for 55 yards in Thursday's 27-24 loss.

Ekeler tallied four of his nine receptions on the team's final drive in what ended up being a toothless attempt at a double-digit comeback. Much like the Week 1 win over the Raiders, the Chargers once again opted to diversify the backfield carries with Joshua Kelley and Sony Michel each seeing four attempts apiece. While the backfield workload has been predictably split, Ekeler has seen a dramatic reduction in red-zone opportunities after scoring 20 touchdowns in 2021. It's also worth monitoring the status of the Chargers' offensive line as both right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) and All-Pro center Corey Linsley (knee) were forced out of Thursday's game due to their respective injuries. The team, who also saw star quarterback Justin Herbert labor through the later stages of the fourth quarter with an apparent rib injury, will relish in the extra days off before taking on the Jaguars on Sept. 25.