Ekeler (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Kris Rhim of ESPN.com previously relayed that Ekeler said he had a "99 percent" chance of returning to action Week 6, and the running back's full practice participation Thursday has him on track to play Monday against the Cowboys. Ekeler sustained a right high-ankle sprain Week 1, but after the Chargers' Week 5 bye, he's ready to reclaim his role as the team's top back and thus belongs back in Week 6 fantasy lineups.