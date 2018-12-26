Ekeler (concussion/neck) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Unable to practice in any capacity last week, Ekeler was held out of Saturday's 22-10 loss to the Ravens but should be back for a Week 17 contest in Denver. He'll return to his usual role behind Melvin Gordon, with potential to handle more work after halftime if the game between Oakland and Kansas City isn't close. Of course, the Chargers may turn third-string back Justin Jackson if it appears they don't have any shot to jump from No. 5 to No. 1 in the AFC playoff seeding. The only path to improvement is a Chargers win combined with a Chiefs loss.

