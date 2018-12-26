Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Practices in full
Ekeler (concussion/neck) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
Unable to practice in any capacity last week, Ekeler was held out of Saturday's 22-10 loss to the Ravens but should be back for a Week 17 contest in Denver. He'll return to his usual role behind Melvin Gordon, with potential to handle more work after halftime if the game between Oakland and Kansas City isn't close. Of course, the Chargers may turn third-string back Justin Jackson if it appears they don't have any shot to jump from No. 5 to No. 1 in the AFC playoff seeding. The only path to improvement is a Chargers win combined with a Chiefs loss.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: On the field Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Trending toward return•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Officially out for Week 16•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Doubtful for Week 16•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Absent from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17