Ekeler (ankle) was present at Tuesday's unofficial practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Prior to the Chargers' Week 5 bye, Ekeler missed three consecutive contests due to a sprained ankle, which was believed to be of the 'high' variety. During Week 4 prep, he was listed as a limited participant on all three of the team's injury reports, so it'll be interesting to see how he shows up Wednesday, when L.A. will post its first report for Week 6.