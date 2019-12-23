Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Productive despite loss

Ekeler carried the ball four times for 11 yards and also registered five receptions for 58 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Raiders.

While Ekeler is well off his career pace of 5.3 yards per carry, the diminutive running back has a slim opportunity to become just the third running back since 1985 to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. The 24-year-old is likely to finish the campaign with over 1,400 scrimmage yards, and Ekeler continues to be one of the better bargains of the 2019 fantasy season relative to his August draft value.