Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Productive despite loss
Ekeler carried the ball four times for 11 yards and also registered five receptions for 58 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Raiders.
While Ekeler is well off his career pace of 5.3 yards per carry, the diminutive running back has a slim opportunity to become just the third running back since 1985 to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. The 24-year-old is likely to finish the campaign with over 1,400 scrimmage yards, and Ekeler continues to be one of the better bargains of the 2019 fantasy season relative to his August draft value.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Totals 81 scrimmage yards•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Career-best performance Sunday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Finds paydirt•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Big receiving game versus Chiefs•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Gets in end zone through air•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Nearly totals 100 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...