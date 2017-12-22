Ekeler (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Jets.

If Ekeler does take the field Week 16, a large club will be protecting the broken ring finger on his left hand. As such, his pass-catching viability is more or less not an option, making him a candidate to receive the occasional carry or two behind Melvin Gordon. More than likely, though, Ekeler will uphold his status as a gunner on the punt team. The preceding is assuming he bypasses his status as a game-time decision and avoids the inactive list Sunday.