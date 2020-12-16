Ekeler (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raiders after being listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's and Wednesday's estimated practice reports, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Along with Ekeler, the Chargers are also listing receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back) as questionable, with the trio's Week 15 status set to be confirmed upon the release of the inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. At this stage, Ekeler's absence Thursday would be a surprise, but if does end up sitting out, Kalen Ballage and Justin Jackson would be the next men up in the backfield.