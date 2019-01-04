Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Questionable for wild-card round
Ekeler (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game at Baltimore.
Contained to only some activity in practice this week due to a groin injury, Ekeler could be in danger of sitting out for the third time in four games. That said, he'll serve in a complementary role to Melvin Gordon this weekend, if Ekeler is active. That gig translated to 8.5 touches for 73.7 scrimmage yards per game for Ekeler in the 11 contests in which both running backs were active this season.
